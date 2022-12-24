Central Community College awards degrees at winter commencement

Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement on Dec. 9 at CCC-Hastings.
The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Linwood: *Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration.
Associate of Science Degree
Oakland: *Josephine M. Richards.
People are also reading…
Diploma
Mead: Hunter J. Pickworth, agricultural sciences.