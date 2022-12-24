 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Community College awards degrees at winter commencement

Grads Central CC

Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement on Dec. 9 at CCC-Hastings.

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Linwood: *Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration.

Associate of Science Degree

Oakland: *Josephine M. Richards.

Diploma

Mead: Hunter J. Pickworth, agricultural sciences.

