Central Community College-Columbus graduates
Central Community College-Columbus graduates

Central Community College

Central Community College-Columbus

Central Community College-Columbus recognized 201 2020 graduate candidates.

They were honored with an online commencement celebration on June 2.

Twenty-one of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Mead: Evan Halbmaier, agricultural sciences.

Associate of Arts Degree

Wahoo: *Morgan M. Pinkelman.

Yutan: Liberty M. Josoff.

Associate of Science Degree

Fremont: Sharayah T. Green and Morgan J. Morgan.

Mead: Jayden K. Haag.

Associate Degree in Nursing

Fremont: Tanna Duckworth and Chelsi L. McPherson-Andera.

Diploma

North Bend: Jamie L. Culver, practical nursing, and Robert E. Strong, welding technology;

Snyder: Victor Zamora, mechatronics.

Wahoo: Morgan M. Pinkelman, criminal justice.

