Central Community College-Columbus graduates

Central Community College-Columbus
Central Community College-Columbus recognized 201 2020 graduate candidates.
They were honored with an online commencement celebration on June 2.
Twenty-one of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Mead: Evan Halbmaier, agricultural sciences.
Associate of Arts Degree
Wahoo: *Morgan M. Pinkelman.
Yutan: Liberty M. Josoff.
Associate of Science Degree
Fremont: Sharayah T. Green and Morgan J. Morgan.
Mead: Jayden K. Haag.
Associate Degree in Nursing
Fremont: Tanna Duckworth and Chelsi L. McPherson-Andera.
Diploma
North Bend: Jamie L. Culver, practical nursing, and Robert E. Strong, welding technology;
Snyder: Victor Zamora, mechatronics.
Wahoo: Morgan M. Pinkelman, criminal justice.
