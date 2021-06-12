Central Community College-Columbus graduates

Central Community College-Columbus honored about 220 graduate candidates May 7 during its 51st annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
West Point: *Allison M. Guenther and Alison E. Meiergerd, early childhood education.
Associate of Arts Degree
North Bend: Paige N. Swanson.
West Point: Mabelsy A. Ramirez Capristo.
Yutan: *McKinley M. Josoff.
Associate of Science Degree
Wahoo: Aleksander Petrovic.
Diploma
Weston: Lucas C. Morgan, welding technology.
