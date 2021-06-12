 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Community College-Columbus graduates
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Central Community College-Columbus graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grads Central CC

Central Community College-Columbus honored about 220 graduate candidates May 7 during its 51st annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

West Point: *Allison M. Guenther and Alison E. Meiergerd, early childhood education.

Associate of Arts Degree

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Bend: Paige N. Swanson.

West Point: Mabelsy A. Ramirez Capristo.

Yutan: *McKinley M. Josoff.

Associate of Science Degree

Wahoo: Aleksander Petrovic.

Diploma

Weston: Lucas C. Morgan, welding technology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News