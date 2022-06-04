 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Community College-Columbus graduates

Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates May 6 during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Hooper: *Shyann Rolenc, agricultural sciences.

Howells: *Wyatt J. Hegemann, welding technology.

Associate Degree in Nursing

Ames: Melissa M. Poessnecker.

Diploma

Fremont: Payton A. Morrow, business administration.

Linwood: Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration.

