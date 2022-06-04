Central Community College-Columbus graduates

Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates May 6 during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Hooper: *Shyann Rolenc, agricultural sciences.
Howells: *Wyatt J. Hegemann, welding technology.
Associate Degree in Nursing
Ames: Melissa M. Poessnecker.
Diploma
Fremont: Payton A. Morrow, business administration.
Linwood: Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration.