Central Community College-Columbus
Central Community College-Columbus recognized 187 graduate candidates on May 3 during its 49th annual commencement ceremonies.
Twenty-seven of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Howells: Anthony W. Hemmer, criminal justice.
Mead: Zachary W. Pickworth, agricultural sciences.
Associate of Arts Degree
Mead: Tristan Hoover.
Yutan: *Madison R. Davis.
Associate of Science Degree
Yutan: *Madison R. Davis.
Associate Degree in Nursing
North Bend: Crista L. Fischer.
Diploma
Mead: Evan Halbmaier, agricultural sciences.
North Bend: Tana E. Nelson, practical nursing.