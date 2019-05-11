{{featured_button_text}}
Central Community College

Central Community College-Columbus

Central Community College-Columbus recognized 187 graduate candidates on May 3 during its 49th annual commencement ceremonies.

Twenty-seven of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Howells: Anthony W. Hemmer, criminal justice.

Mead: Zachary W. Pickworth, agricultural sciences.

Associate of Arts Degree

Mead: Tristan Hoover.

Yutan: *Madison R. Davis.

Associate of Science Degree

Yutan: *Madison R. Davis.

Associate Degree in Nursing

North Bend: Crista L. Fischer.

Diploma

Mead: Evan Halbmaier, agricultural sciences.

North Bend: Tana E. Nelson, practical nursing.

