Central Community College-Columbus scholarships

Central Community College

About 180 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.

Area students who have received scholarships are:

Assessment Advantage Scholarship

Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.

West Point: Tessa Wallace.

Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship

West Point: Alison Meiergerd.

Yutan: Molly Davis.

Chartwells Scholarship

Yutan: McKinley Josoff.

Committed to Your Success Scholarship

Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.

EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship

Fremont: Nataly Lopez.

North Bend: Jade Barnes, Jamie Culver and Paige Swanson.

West Point: Mabelsy Ramirez.

Loup Power District Scholarship

Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.

Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship

West Point: Alison Meiergerd.

