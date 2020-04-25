Central Community College-Columbus scholarships

About 180 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.
Area students who have received scholarships are:
Assessment Advantage Scholarship
Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.
West Point: Tessa Wallace.
Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship
West Point: Alison Meiergerd.
Yutan: Molly Davis.
Chartwells Scholarship
Yutan: McKinley Josoff.
Committed to Your Success Scholarship
Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.
EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship
Fremont: Nataly Lopez.
North Bend: Jade Barnes, Jamie Culver and Paige Swanson.
West Point: Mabelsy Ramirez.
Loup Power District Scholarship
Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.
Peter Kiewit Foundation Scholarship
West Point: Alison Meiergerd.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!