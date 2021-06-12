 Skip to main content
Central Community College-Grand Island graduate
Central Community College-Grand Island graduate

{{featured_button_text}}
Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 450 graduate candidates May 7 during its 35th annual commencement ceremony.

Jamie D. Johnson of Oakland received a diploma in health information management services.

