 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Community College-Hastings graduates
0 Comments
top story

Central Community College-Hastings graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Education News

Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Arlington: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology.

Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology.

Diploma

Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News