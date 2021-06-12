Central Community College-Hastings graduates

Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Arlington: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology.
Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology.
Diploma
Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology.
