Central Community College-Hastings graduates
Central Community College-Hastings graduates

Central Community College

Central Community College-Hastings

Central Community College-Hastings recognized 466 graduate candidates.

They were honored with an online commencement celebration on June 2. Fifty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.

Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

Oakland: Anders Jensen, diesel technology.

Valley: *Sydney Wesely, dental hygiene.

Wahoo: Trevor J. McEvoy, diesel technology.

Diploma

Fremont: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology.

Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology.

