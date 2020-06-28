Central Community College-Hastings graduates

Central Community College-Hastings
Central Community College-Hastings recognized 466 graduate candidates.
They were honored with an online commencement celebration on June 2. Fifty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk.
Area recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
Oakland: Anders Jensen, diesel technology.
Valley: *Sydney Wesely, dental hygiene.
Wahoo: Trevor J. McEvoy, diesel technology.
Diploma
Fremont: Christian K. Pedersen, diesel technology.
Yutan: Jay K. Smith, welding technology.
