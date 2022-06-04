Central Community College-Hastings graduates

Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates May 6 during its 55th annual commencement ceremony.
Area recipients of Associate of Apple Science Degrees were:
Howells: Tristan M. Kleinschmit, advanced manufacturing design technology.
Wahoo: Jacob B. Gaffney, diesel technology.
