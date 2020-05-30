Central Community College honor lists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Community College

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2020 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list

Wahoo: Morgan Pinkelman.

West Point: Alli Guenther.

Dean’s honor list

Mead: Jayden Haag.

North Bend: Chase Ruzicka and Paige Swanson.

Yutan: McKinley Josoff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0