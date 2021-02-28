Central Community College honor lists

Central Community College
Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2020 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
The following area students were recognized:
President’s honor list
Support Local Journalism
West Point: Alli Guenther.
Yutan: Emily Fisher and McKinley Josoff.
Dean’s honor list
Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.
Oakland: Jamie Johnson.
West Point: Alison Meiergerd.
Yutan: Jay Smith.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.