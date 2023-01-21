Central Community College president's and dean's honor lists

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2022 fall semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list

Linwood: Madisen Jelinek.

Oakland: Josie Richards.

Dean’s honor list

Howells: Sasha Perrin.

Linwood: Lesvia Marroquin.

Morse Bluff: Katelyn Bayer.

North Bend: Bailey Rhynalds.