 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Central Community College president's and dean's honor lists

  • 0
Central Community College

Central Community College, Grand Island

Pell grant students: 28%

Students with federal loans: 19%

Cost to attend: $11,426

Price after financial aid: $7,872

6-year graduation rate not listed

Median debt: $3,500

Began repayment in five years: 60%

Average earnings after 10 years: $32,800

 Central Community College Facebook page

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2022 fall semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following area students were honored:

President’s honor list

Linwood: Madisen Jelinek.

Oakland: Josie Richards.

Dean’s honor list

People are also reading…

Howells: Sasha Perrin.

Linwood: Lesvia Marroquin.

Morse Bluff: Katelyn Bayer.

North Bend: Bailey Rhynalds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News