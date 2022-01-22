Central Community College's honor lists

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2021 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
The following area students were recognized:
President’s honor list
Hooper: Shyann Rolenc.
Linwood: Madisen Jelinek.
Morse Bluff: Katelyn Bayer.
Wahoo: Harleigh Lisius.
Yutan: Emily Fisher.
Dean’s honor list
Fremont: Paige Morrow.
Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.
North Bend: Anna Halladay.
Oakland: Jamie Johnson and Josie Richards.
Weston: Lucas Morgan.