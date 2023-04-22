Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced the winners of the 2023 CVA Scholarships. Twenty students pursuing a career in an agriculturally related field won awards of $1,000 each.

Area students who are among the scholarship recipients are: Aaron Fitzke and Wyatt Willnerd of Hooper, Luke Richards and Trevor Weitzenkamp of Oakland, and Grace Schlueter of Scribner.

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence while providing an opportunity for students to learn more about the agricultural industry and the cooperative system through the process.

Students completed an online application and essay focused on explaining their thoughts on what the farmer of the future may look like, and what tools they will need to meet the needs of future generations. Scholarship eligibility was limited to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

The 2024 CVA Scholarship program will launch Fall 2023.