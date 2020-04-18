× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central Valley Ag awards scholarships

Central Valley Ag (CVA) has announced 20 students as recipients of the 2019-2020 CVA Scholarship Program. Each student will receive $1,000 to further their education in an agriculturally related field.

Area students receiving a CVA Member-Owner scholarship are:

Oakland: Elizabeth Karnopp.

Scribner: Anna Ready, Payton Schiller.

Receiving a CVA Employee Student scholarship is:

Herman: Jadyn Fleischman.

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence and focus on students who have been involved in agriculturally related activities throughout their youth and wish to pursue a career in the ag industry.

Applicants wrote an essay titled “The Value of Cooperatives in Modern Agriculture,” elaborating on the role of the cooperative business model in today’s agriculture industry, why it’s important and how it can continue to benefit farmer member-owners. Students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees pursuing postsecondary education in an agriculturally related field were eligible to apply.

The 2020-2021 CVA Scholarship program will launch fall 2020.

