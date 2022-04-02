Chadron State College announces dean's list recipients

Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the dean’s list for fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The dean’s list included Constance Roeber and Emma Hilbers, both of Hooper.
