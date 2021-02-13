 Skip to main content
Chadron State College dean's list
Chadron State College dean's list

Chadron State College

Chadron State College, Chadron

Pell grant students: 36%

Students with federal loans: 53%

Cost to attend: $18,821

Price after financial aid: $13,267

6-year graduation rate: 43%

Median debt: $9,500

Began repayment in five years: 67%

Average earnings after 10 years: $43,000

Chadron State College

Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution’s fall 2020 president’s and dean’s lists.

Jay Royal of Yutan was among 328 students who qualified for the institution’s fall president’s list with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Shelby Dunn of Linwood and Rhianna Hagerbaumer of Nickerson were among 332 students named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

