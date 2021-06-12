Chadron State College dean's list

Rhianna Hagerbaumer of Nickerson has been named to Chadron State College’s spring 2021 president's list.
The list consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Carle Stahl of Wahoo was named to the spring dean’s list.
Students meet the requirements for the dean’s list by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
To qualify for both honors lists, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
