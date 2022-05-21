 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron State College graduates

Chadron State College recently held graduation ceremonies to award bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Alexandria Gill, Master of Education.

North Bend: Ashley Wegner, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Wess, Master of Arts in Education.

