Chadron State College president's and dean's lists

Chadron State College
Chadron State College has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2021 semester.
Students on the president’s list have earned a 4.0 GPA while students on the dean’s list have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
The following students have been honored:
Hooper: Constance Roeber, dean’s list; Emma Hilbers, dean’s list.
Nickerson: Rhianna Hagerbaumer, president’s list.
Yutan: Jay Royal, president’s list.