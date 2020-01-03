Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha have announced the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway.
Open nationwide to children 10 years old or younger, eight randomly-selected winners will each receive a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution. Entries can be submitted online or by mail through March 31.
You have free articles remaining.
An annual contest, this year NEST 529 has doubled the Big Dreams giveaway prize to a total of $40,000. Since 2015, NEST 529 has awarded more than $100,000 in Big Dreams scholarship contributions.
For full details and to enter the giveaway, visit NEST529.com/BigDreamsGiveaway. More information is also available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.