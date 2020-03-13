Christensen named assistant principal at Fremont High School

Fremont High School Dean of Students Kody Christensen will take over as assistant principal next year.

Christensen will continue his 11-year career at the high school, filling the position previously held by Myron Sikora. Sikora will become the school's next principal, replacing interim principal Scott Jensen.

Christensen's degree in natural science helped turn him into a jack of all trades during his early teaching career at FHS. He said he taught everything from zoology to anatomy and physiology.

In 2015, Christensen took a new position with the school. As a positive behavior, intervention and support instructor, Christensen works across the district regarding the behavioral side of the classroom.

That position evolved and was renamed to a multi-tiered system of support instructors, which focused on both academic and behavioral issues.

Christensen was named dean of students two years ago. He said the position allowed him to focus on students across the district. Specifically, Christensen focused primarily on freshmen at FHS. He focused on behavior, attendance and holding and organizing events.

Christensen worked alongside Apryl Beck, a fellow MTSS instructor.