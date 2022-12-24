Christmas Memories Bridge the Distance

When you’ve left home and are living in a new country, the holidays can bring lots of memories of past celebrations.

“Christmas is for family,” said Mafalda Gonzales, who works as a lean coordinator at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont.

Gonzales grew up in Buenes Aires, Argentina. Living in the southern hemisphere meant celebrating Christmas during the summer.

“It’s really hot,” she said. “No snow at all.”

Dinner is big event, Gonzales added, recalling her family gatherings during the holidays.

“There’s always a lot of food,” she said. “We put everything on the table.”

The work begins early in the morning, Gonzales said, and the fun goes well into the night.

“The most important dish is the Lechon,” she said. “It’s an Argentine roast pork cooked very slowly.”

There’s also a beef salad.

“The beef is boiled for hours and sliced very thin,” she said. “We pour a creamy sauce over it that has anchovies, sardines and capers.”

No hot cider down there. Gonzales noted that the beverages are cold.

“We like cold cider, beer and Clerico,” she said.

The South American version of sangria, Clerico is made with a variety of fruits, wine, cider and sugar.

“Because we have such a big family, we mix it in the sink,” she said. “We make it early in the morning of Christmas Eve and let it sit all day. It’s very strong and sweet.”

After a late dinner, everyone watches a big fireworks display.

“People spend a lot of money on fireworks,” Gonzales said. “We get to watch them on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.”

The celebration continues with singing, dancing and the opening of gifts at midnight.

“The teenagers disappear after midnight, so they can go with their friends to other parties and clubs,” she said. “The little kids stay home with the grownups, dancing and playing with their new toys.”

Her favorite part of the celebration?

“The toast at midnight with the people you love,” she said. “We say, ‘Merry Christmas, we have each other, grateful that we are all together!’”

Another member of the Lincoln Premium Poultry team with fond Christmas memories of his home country is Luis Gonzalez.

He’s not related to Mafalda, but shares her love for this Christian holiday.

“I grew up in Michoacan, Mexico, in the town of Jungapeo,” he said.

Luis and his parents moved to Storm Lake, Iowa, when he was a year old and remained until he was in the sixth grade.

“My parents took me back to Mexico so I could learn more about my native culture,” he said.

When he was 15, Luis Gonzales was brought back to the U.S.

After completing high school in Huron, South Dakota, he enrolled at South Dakota State University, where he earned his degree in 2020. The following year he began working at Lincoln Premium Poultry.

“Mexico is predominantly Catholic, so attending church is a big part of our celebration of Christmas,” he said.

After attending a neighborhood church service each day, the entire town visits several homes, where a bowl of hot fruit punch is set out with Styrofoam cups. Tamales and spicy pork broth are among the foods offered.

“Every day for two weeks, people get to enjoy free food,” he said.

The last day before Christmas Eve, there’s a fireworks display.

“It lights up the entire town,” he said.

Students who study abroad often find themselves missing their families as they become familiar with different cultures. Having a host family helps them feel better about being so far from home.

Steve and LouAnn Bauer have been hosting foreign exchange students for the past eight years through the Greenheart exchange program.

This year, the Bauers are hosting two exchange students.

Mariam Abgaryan, 17, is in her senior year at Fremont High School. She came to the U.S. in August from her home in Yerevan, Armenia.

“I’m in the FLEX program,” she said. “Future Leaders Exchange.”

Although she is eager to learn all she can about the culture of the United States, Abgaryan is glad for the opportunity to share some of her fondest memories of celebrating Christmas in Yerevan.

“Christmas is celebrated on Jan. 7,” she said. “Our first holy day is New Year’s Day.”

One of her favorite things to eat at Christmastime is the Armenian Dolma, beef and onions wrapped in grape leaves.

“When it’s midnight, no one sleeps,” she said. “We go to everyone’s house in the neighborhood, even people we don’t see the rest of the year.”

Abgaryan said there’s music, dancing, and a lot of food.

She especially likes this time of year when it’s snowing.

“It’s a winter holiday, so snow makes it really nice,” she said.

Santa Claus was a big part of Christmas for Abgaryan when she was little.

“My mayrik (mama) and I were in my room because she said there was a book she wanted,” Abgaryan said. “When I went back out to the living room to dance, I found lots of presents.”

Abgaryan said that although gifts are usually placed under the tree here in the States, back home she finds them in lots of different places.

“Sometimes they appear on the balcony or outside the front door. I was told that if I ever saw Santa, the magic would end,” she said.

Abgaryan’s fellow exchange student, Zeta Kromah, is a soccer player from Liberia.

“I grew up in the capital city of Monrovia,” Kromah said. “It’s named after President James Monroe, who helped Liberians gain their freedom.”

Kromah became interested in soccer after watching people play. When she was 11, she joined the Soccer Academy.

One of her memories of Christmas in her homeland was her parents getting up at 5 a.m. to begin preparing the food.

“Morning was for the entire family, but in the evening we each had our own activities,” Kromah said.

Kids enjoy dressing up in their new clothes and going door to door asking for their Christmas.

“We’d get candy or food, sometimes money,” she said. “Every kid in Liberia is happy about Christmas, because they get new clothes.”

Kromah said she enjoyed watching American Christmas movies and seeing people believe in Santa.

“But in Liberia, we know that the gifts come from parents,” she said.

While in the U.S., Kromah hopes to play college soccer and earn a law degree.

“So many women in my country are suffering injustice,” she said. “As a lawyer, I will be able to help break the gender barriers so they get equal opportunities.”

Kromah is also hoping for an athletic scholarship. With the Fremont Soccer Club, she won the Nebraska 2022 Fall Tournament.

“People here are so super supportive,” she said. “They encourage you to do the things you want to do to make yourself better.”

What else does she like about being in Nebraska?

“I love the strange weather!” she said. “It changes so fast. It’s unpredictable.”

A former exchange student who came back for a visit is Youngho Kim, who goes by the name Danny. He’s attending college in New York on Long Island.

“I’m from Seoul, South Korea, a very big city with lots of people,” he said.

This is his third Christmas in the U.S. He was first presented with the opportunity to come here in 2020.

“It was summer,” he said, “and I wasn’t sure I’d be able to come because of Covid.”

Kim had always been interested in the culture of the U.S. but knew such a move would make him homesick.

“That feeling went away after the first month I was here,” he said.

Although he was the only Greenheart exchange student at FHS at the time, Kim adapted quickly to his new surroundings.

“I’m a big fan of music,” he said. “I love the Christmas spirit people have here, and I really like all the Christmas carols. We don’t have any special Christmas traditions in Korea.”

One fond memory Kim has of celebrating Christmas in Fremont is the time he awakened to the sound of LouAnn’s daughter, Tara, banging on a metal pan and shouting, “Come on, everybody, get up! It’s Christmas! Time for presents!”

Elean Hankins grew up in the Philippines in the city of Manila. She came to the U.S. in 1996. She’s been working as a physical therapist at Dunklau Gardens since 2014.

“I love working here at Dunklau,” she said. “My coworkers are great, and the administration is very supportive.”

Hankins has special memories of celebrating Christmas with her family.

“We would start celebrating Christmas on Dec. 16. My mom would have us go to midnight Mass every night up to Christmas Eve. Afterward there would be a small family gathering with hot chocolate and rice cakes,” she said.

When she was little, Hankins and her brother and sister would sing carols for the neighbors.

“People would give us money for singing,” Hankins said. “We even made our own instruments, like a tambourine and a drum. We would also take a tin can and an inflated balloon, letting the air out gradually to make it sound like a flute.”

She loves going back home this time of year because of the tropical climate.

“It’s nice when going out at night,” Hankins said.

Her mom’s favorite carol is “Silent Night.”

“She loves the message of faith and the holy night when the Christ Child was born,” she said.

Hankins sees the Christmas holiday season as a time for love and giving. “Family is the biggest thing during Christmas,” she said. “We make a point of calling each other when we can’t be together. Video chats are especially nice so we can see each other.”

Maria Christy Meyer is a certified nursing assistant at Dunklau. She grew up in Mindanao, Philippines and has been in the U.S. since 2006.

“Philippines has the longest Christmas celebration,” she said. “We attend midnight Mass for nine days, from 3 to 5 a.m. We learned this tradition from Mexican missionaries.”

Meyer said Filipinos love to decorate everywhere this time of year, and being at school during Christmas was a lot of fun.

“There were parties and gift exchanges, and we all got dressed up for photos.”

Fireworks are set off every night, and a popular main dish is roasted pig.

“We always prepare lots of food,” Meyer said, “so everyone in the community can enjoy it.”