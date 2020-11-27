Church collecting clothing for children at local school

The Rev. JJ Hartung knows how important it is for kids to have winter clothing.
Now associate pastor of Full Life Church in Fremont, Hartung was among members and staff who gathered donations for Washington Elementary School in 2019.
This year, the church is partnering with Milliken Park Elementary in Fremont to provide winter clothes and art supplies for children in need at that school.
The Milliken Park Elementary Clothing Drive is underway and will continue through Dec. 31.
Items will be taken to the school at the start of the second semester in January as the children are now on winter break, Hartung said. The end-of-the-month deadline also provides more time for clothing collection.
Members and attendees of Full Life Church at 2380 Seaton Ave., are invited to make donations as are businesses, organizations and individuals in general.
A large, decorated box is stationed inside the church foyer. The public is invited to drop off donations between 8:30 a.m. and noon Tuesdays-Fridays.
All clothing items must be new.
Items — for boys and girls — are needed in sizes:
- 4-5 T Small;
- 5-6x Medium 7-8;
- And Large 10-12.
Needed items are:
- Underwear.
- Socks.
- Sweat pants.
- Long-sleeve shirts or sweatshirts (unisex).
- Sweat pants (unisex).
- Winter coats — boys, girls or unisex in sizes, Medium 7-8 and Large 10-12.
- Gloves (unisex).
- Markers and crayons.
Besides helping keep children warm, the donations will provide them with the opportunity to play outside during recess without being made fun of because they don’t have the appropriate clothing.
Art supplies will help children who don’t have these items to use when working on school projects at home.
Hartung encourages donations.
“It’s a trying time with COVID-19 and with the holidays coming up, but I always see the good when people still step up to the plate and give back to the community and bless kids,” Hartung said. “We’re called to give and God will provide for us when we give to others.”
Last year, the church — with help from local businesses and individuals — donated more than 700 items, which included 37 pairs of shoes and 13 winter coats for children at Washington Elementary.
There were so many clothing items that the school put them out in the gym and families were able to come in and select items.
Full Life Lead Pastor Mike Washburn expressed the church’s willingness to assist.
“We love to be a resource for the community to try to bless people,” Washburn said standing amid donations at Washington Elementary. “Jesus has blessed us and we want to bless others. That’s our goal. Our mission slogan is ‘Love God Passionately and Love People Compassionately.’”
Now, the church wants to bless Milliken Park students with this opportunity, Hartung said.
“One of the best parts about the project to me, personally, is showing the love of Christ to people and to see the smiles on the kids’, teachers’ and parents’ faces when you bless them with all that clothing,” Hartung said.
Those with questions may email Hartung at jj@fulllifechurch.org or call the church office at 721-1010. It’s best to call between 9 a.m. and noon, but callers also can leave a message at other times.
