Church collecting clothing for children at local school

Needed items are:

Underwear.

Socks.

Sweat pants.

Long-sleeve shirts or sweatshirts (unisex).

Sweat pants (unisex).

Winter coats — boys, girls or unisex in sizes, Medium 7-8 and Large 10-12.

Gloves (unisex).

Markers and crayons.

Besides helping keep children warm, the donations will provide them with the opportunity to play outside during recess without being made fun of because they don’t have the appropriate clothing.

Art supplies will help children who don’t have these items to use when working on school projects at home.

Hartung encourages donations.

“It’s a trying time with COVID-19 and with the holidays coming up, but I always see the good when people still step up to the plate and give back to the community and bless kids,” Hartung said. “We’re called to give and God will provide for us when we give to others.”

Last year, the church — with help from local businesses and individuals — donated more than 700 items, which included 37 pairs of shoes and 13 winter coats for children at Washington Elementary.