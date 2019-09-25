You could call them a bunch of cool cats.
Actually, they don’t really belong to the feline set, but students at Clarmar Elementary are doing something to benefit their school.
Now through Oct. 7, students will hit the pavement to collect donations from family, friends and neighbors for the annual PTA fundraiser.
On Oct. 4, students will celebrate their accomplishments by running laps on the school’s grassy area.
This is the third year for the Clarmar Cats Fun Run. The association’s fundraising committee has set a $10,000 goal. Funds raised will support field trip expenses, extended learning opportunities and PTA projects.
“With the funds raised in 2018, a matching anonymous donation, and a grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, we’re excited to add a fitness cluster playground structure to Clarmar Elementary,” said Ashley Mueller, co-chair of the PTA fundraising committee. “We’re looking at an installation of the new structure sometime this fall, once the ground dries from all the rain we’ve had.”
The first fun run took place in 2017, with help from a private company.
PTA members reflected on that event and thought they could enhance fundraising strategies, engage with community partners and leverage the talents of parents and guardians. At the same time, the group wanted to keep the fun in the run, Mueller said in a prepared statement.
Mueller told the Tribune that the group also wanted to focus on something that could bring families together and celebrate the fun run.
In 2018, group members decided to organize their own event and the Clarmar Cats Fun Run was born.
The group raised $20,944.61.
“Our Fun Run fundraiser is a different way to raise money for the school,” said Lindsay Boehlke, fundraising committee co-chair. “Rather than having students sell items, they get to be more involved in getting pledges and donations.”
Then they celebrate by running in the all-school event.
“It’s a great way to raise money and school spirit,” Boehlke said.
Mueller added that Clarmar Principal Jason Chicoine is an avid runner so the event matches his interest in maintaining good health and being active.
Through sponsorships by local businesses, each pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade student at Clarmar will receive a commemorative T-shirt, which they can wear during the event.
“We know the Clarmar Cats Fun Run will be fun for the students,” Boehlke said. “We PTA members are excited about the event because it promotes health and wellness among our students, and it involves our wonderful Fremont community.”
Donations may be made through a Clarmar student or online. For more information on the Clarmar Cats Fun Run or to donate, visit the event website: sites.google.com/view/clarmarcatsfunrun/home