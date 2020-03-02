Class to focus on HIPAA guidelines

Northeast Community College will offer a class in March in West Point for those individuals who may need a review of the background and purpose of the privacy rule, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPAA.

HIPPA Refresher (BSAD 5102/20S & CRN #70255) will be offered on Wednesday, March 18, from 6-9 p.m., via distance education from the Norfolk campus to the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 222.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Instructor Tina Mazuch will help participants identify ways in which HIPAA applies to healthcare providers, review basic HIPAA definitions, and apply HIPAA basics in a practice setting. Discussion will also be held on how to safeguard protected health information in any format, identification of who protected information may be shared with and differentiating between internal and external disclosers.

There will be plenty of time for questions and answers. This class is applicable to anyone who comes into contact with protected health information. Certificates of completion will be provided.

Cost of the class is $60. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.