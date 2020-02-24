Class to utilize Cricut machines

A new class utilizing Cricut machines will be offered at Northeast Community College in West Point.
Cricut: T-Shirt (HOEC 5135/20S & CRN #70112) will meet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 102.
In this interactive class, instructor Laci Fitch will teach participants how to use a Cricut machine. Participants will learn how to use DesignSpace while also creating a design for a shirt. They will be able to create one for themselves or as a gift.
Fitch will provide a heat press so participants can leave the class with a finished shirt. They need to bring a shirt with them. For those who have a Cricut machine, they are asked to bring it and a laptop to the class. All other supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the class.
Cost of the class is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.