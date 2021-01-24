Following are the closings and cancellations for Monday. If you have a closing or cancellation to add to the list, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com.
SCHOOLS
* Fremont Public Schools
* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
* Bergan Early Childhood Center
* Trinity Lutheran School
* ESU 2 Independent School
Support Local Journalism
* Dodge County Head Start
* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
* Mead Public Schools
* Logan View Public Schools
* North Bend Central Public Schools
* Yutan Public Schools
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
* Fremont Salvation Army
* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.