Closings and cancellations for Monday
Closings and cancellations for Monday

Following are the closings and cancellations for Monday. If you have a closing or cancellation to add to the list, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com.

SCHOOLS

* Fremont Public Schools

* Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

* Bergan Early Childhood Center

* Trinity Lutheran School

* ESU 2 Independent School

* Dodge County Head Start

* Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

* Mead Public Schools

* Logan View Public Schools

* North Bend Central Public Schools

* Yutan Public Schools

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

* Fremont Salvation Army

* Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

