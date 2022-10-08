College of Saint Mary celebrates OTD Inauguration Ceremony

College of Saint Mary celebrated 35 occupational therapy doctorate (OTD) students during an inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Gross Auditorium. The event recognized the students who will begin the clinical care portion of the curriculum by cloaking them with stoles.

After receiving their stoles, the students were officially welcomed into the occupational therapy profession. They also recited the occupational therapy student oath.

CSM’s OTD program focuses on developing clinical practical skills, research skills, administration, leadership, program and policy development, advocacy, education, and theory development. In addition, students must complete two 12-week fieldwork experiences along with a 14-week doctoral experience that culminates in a scholarly project.

The Occupational Therapy Doctorate Class of 2024 includes the following area students:

Nickerson: Morgan Morgan.

Valley: Lauren Swenson.

Wahoo: Kinsley Tingelhoff.