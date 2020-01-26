College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary has announced the achievements of students with the release of the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. In total, 307 students were named to the honorary list.
To qualify for the College of Saint Mary dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.
The following area students were honored:
Fremont: Regina Wagner.
Herman: Jessica Fleischman, Tielar Jacobsen.
Kennard: Katherine Jacobs.
Wahoo: Taylor Buckminster, Madison Coufal, Macy Homes, Taylor Homes, Kinsley Tingelhoff.