College of Saint Mary dean's list and president's honor roll

Education News

College of Saint Mary announces its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2021 semester. In total, 160 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 109 students were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary’s dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Jessica Holcomb, freshman, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, president’s honor roll; Lexie Langley, junior, Bachelor of Science in Business, president’s honor roll; Nevaeh Nielsen, freshman, Bachelor of Science in Pre Nursing, dean’s list.

Ithaca: Kelsie Sears, freshman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, president’s honor roll.

Kennard: Katelyn Hamre, sophomore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, dean’s list.

Scribner: Jessica Reckinger, Junior, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, dean’s list.

Wahoo: Macy Homes, Senior, Bachelor of Science in Biology, dean’s list.

