College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary has announced the achievements of students with the release of the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester. In total, 201 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 112 students made the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Megan Pursche, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list.

Herman: Jessica Fleischman, Bachelor of Science, president’s honor roll.

Kennard: Katelyn Hamre, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list.

Scribner: Jessica Reckinger, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list.

Wahoo: Madison Coufal, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list; Macy Homes, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list; Kinsley Tingelhoff, Bachelor of Science, dean’s list.

