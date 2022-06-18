 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

College of Saint Mary dean's list

  • 0
Education News

College of Saint Mary has announced its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 141 students were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for CSM’s dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Jessica Holcomb, Bachelor of Arts, Applied Psychology & Human Services, freshman, president’s honor roll; Lexie Langley, Bachelor of Science, Business, junior, dean’s list.

Ithaca: Kelsie Sears, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, sophomore, president’s honor roll.

Scribner: Jessica Reckinger, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, junior, dean’s list.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa State University dean's list

Iowa State University dean's list

Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring seme…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News