College of Saint Mary dean's list

College of Saint Mary has announced its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 141 students were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for CSM’s dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Jessica Holcomb, Bachelor of Arts, Applied Psychology & Human Services, freshman, president’s honor roll; Lexie Langley, Bachelor of Science, Business, junior, dean’s list.

Ithaca: Kelsie Sears, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, sophomore, president’s honor roll.

Scribner: Jessica Reckinger, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, junior, dean’s list.

