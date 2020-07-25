College of Saint Mary dean's list
View Comments

College of Saint Mary dean's list

{{featured_button_text}}
College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the dean's list and president's honor roll for the spring 2020 semester. In total, 220 students were named to the honorary dean's list, while 164 students made the president's honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the president's honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were honored:

Fremont: Mercedez Flesher, senior, president's honor roll; Lizbeth Paz, senior, dean's list; Aleisha Perkins, senior, dean's list; Regina Wagner, senior, president's honor roll.

Herman: Jessica Fleischman, junior, president's honor roll; Tielar Jacobsen, sophomore, dean's list.

Kennard: Katherine Jacobs, post-graduate, president's honor roll.

Wahoo: Taylor Buckminster, senior, president's honor roll; Madison Coufal, junior, president's honor roll; Macy Homes, sophomore, president's honor roll; Taylor Homes, senior, president's honor roll; Kinsley Tingelhoff, junior, dean's list.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News