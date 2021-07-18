College of Saint Mary graduates

College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary awarded degrees to 98 students at its spring commencement.
The following area students received their degrees:
Herman:
- Jessica Fleischman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Prague:
- Hannah McCoy, Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies.
Wahoo:
- Madison Coufal, Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Kinsley Tingelhoff, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Yutan: Megan Callahan, Master of Arts in Teaching.
