College of Saint Mary graduates
College of Saint Mary graduates

Education News

College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary awarded degrees to 98 students at its spring commencement.

The following area students received their degrees:

Herman:

  • Jessica Fleischman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Prague:

  • Hannah McCoy, Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies.

Wahoo:

  • Madison Coufal, Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Kinsley Tingelhoff, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Yutan: Megan Callahan, Master of Arts in Teaching.

