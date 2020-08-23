College of Saint Mary graduates

College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary awarded degrees to 226 students of this year's spring and summer graduating class during commencement on Aug. 2 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.
The commencement address was delivered by Laurie Smith Camp, judge of the United States District Court. CSM President Dr. Maryanne Stevens presented degrees to the graduates.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Lauren Nelsen, Master in Occupational Therapy; Aleisha Perkins, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Regina Wagner, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Kennard: Allison Hamre, Bachelor in Rehabilitation Studies, Cum Laude; Katherine Jacobs, Bachelor in Rehabilitation Studies, Summa Cum Laude.
Mead: Victoria Johnson, Master in Occupational Therapy; Darsey Moline, Master of Science.
Wahoo: Taylor Buckminster, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Taylor Homes, Bachelor in Rehabilitation Studies, Magna Cum Laude.
