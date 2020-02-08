College of Saint Mary (CSM) celebrated its first-ever Occupational Therapy White Coat Ceremony on Jan. 19. The event recognized occupational therapy doctorate (OTD) students who will begin the clinical care portion of the curriculum by presenting them with their white coats.
Elizabeth Franzluebbers of Dodge was among the students who received their white coats.
After receiving their white coats, the students were officially welcomed into the occupational therapy profession by Dr. Erin Westover, assistant professor of occupational therapy at CSM and a representative of the Nebraska Occupational Therapy Association. The students also recited the occupational therapy student oath during the ceremony, which was created by the inaugural class.
The White Coat Ceremony is an important ritual across the medical profession that welcomes students into the healthcare field. The white coat itself represents medical and professional excellence in addition to compassionate care. For College of Saint Mary students, the white coat also symbolizes a commitment to the OTD program mission statement and to upholding the values in the OTD curriculum. Receiving the white coat signifies that the CSM students will deliver quality occupational therapy services, attend to all dimensions of a client’s well-being (mind, body and spirit), and be leaders in the field.
This is the inaugural White Coat ceremony for the students in CSM’s newly-launched OTD program. Upon receiving their white coats, the students will begin fieldwork and start working directly with clients while completing their coursework, with expected graduation in May of 2022.
CSM’s master’s-level program transitioned to a doctoral degree program in August. Through the college’s unique undergraduate pathway, new students can start right out of high school and complete both their undergraduate and doctoral work in a total of six years. Students who enter the program with three years of college credit and specific pre-requisite courses are able to earn their OTD degree in three years.