College of Saint Mary plans annual summer academies

College of Saint Mary (CSM) will host two week-long experiences for its 2022 Summer Academy Programs for all young women of color in grades 10 through 12.

Upcoming sophomores and juniors will attend June 5-9, while upcoming seniors will attend June 12-16. This year’s theme is BeYouTiful: Mind, Body, Soul.

CSM’s Summer Academies are opportunities for young women to have a real-life college experience and participate in Omaha’s rich culture. Sophomores and juniors will learn from a STEAM curriculum, take hands-on college-like courses and meet professional women in the community. Seniors will receive assistance with applying and preparing for college, create a plan to apply to 10 colleges/universities and for five scholarships, take hands-on college-like courses and meet current college students and hear about their experiences.

During Summer Academies, students will learn about scholarship opportunities at CSM, including the Marie Curie Scholarship, which provides up to $80,000 and resources for young women majoring in biology, chemistry, mathematics or human biology.

Each participant will receive a stackable $500 scholarship to CSM for every year of Summer Academies they attend.

The fee is $25 for the entire week. This includes meals, field trips, T-shirt and other giveaways, and lab supplies. The registration deadline is June 1. To apply and learn more about the academies, visit CSM.edu/SummerAcademies.

