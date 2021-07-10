College of Saint Mary spring dean's list

College of Saint Mary has announced its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2021 semester. In total, 174 students were named to the honorary dean’s list, while 124 students made the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion in the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Lizbeth Paz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, senior, dean’s list.

Herman: Jessica Fleischman, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with Early Childhood Minor, senior, dean’s list.

Scribner: Jessica Reckinger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, sophomore, dean’s list.

Wahoo: Madison Coufal, Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies in Rehabilitation Studies, senior, dean’s list; Macy Homes, Bachelor of Science in Biology, junior, dean’s list; Kinsley Tingelhoff, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology OTD, senior, president’s honor roll.

