College of Saint Mary to host science workshops for elementary teachers

College of Saint Mary (CSM) has announced an opportunity for K-5 elementary science educators to improve their science background, teaching and engagement of students through a series of workshops.

The workshops, which include Physical Sciences I and Life Sciences or Physical Sciences II and Math, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on one Saturday a month from October 2022 through April 2023. The fee is $60 to hold a seat, and the application deadline is Sept. 16 or until filled.

Participants will work directly with CSM education and science faculty to develop hands-on activities that can be delivered in their classrooms. The workshops are meant to build teachers’ confidence in teaching science.

“We give them a lot more information than they would ever use in their K-5 classrooms, but it’s really, so they feel comfortable with the content,” said Dr. Amanda Roe, associate professor of biology who teaches the Life Sciences workshops. “At the conclusion of the workshops, teachers will feel more confident teaching science and answering questions from students.”

CSM’s professors also have made the lessons cross-curricular after teachers said subjects have become regimented to 15 minutes for math or 20 minutes for science. The lessons align with the Nebraska Department of Education State Standards and incorporate multiple subjects such as science and English.

“Instead of keeping them separate, showing them how all of these topics relate together and how you need to be able to write well to talk about your ideas in science and you need to be able to read so you can go through the protocol of whatever little experiment you’re doing,” Roe said.

Participants receive a $250 stipend for classroom science teaching supplies. They will also receive two graduate-level education credits.

To apply, visit CSM.edu/ScienceWorkshop. For additional information or questions, contact Roe at aroe@csm.edu.

The workshops are made possible by generous gifts from the Claire M. Hubbard Foundation and NASA Nebraska Space Grant.

