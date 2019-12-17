Metropolitan Community College is now offering an Event and Wedding Planning noncredit certificate, giving entrepreneurs and professionals in the hospitality industry an opportunity to add credentials to their résumé. The certificate, offered through MCC Continuing Education, gives students extensive training led by industry professional instructors.
“By completing the certificate, students will position themselves to be knowledgeable, professional and highly committed event and wedding planning professionals. Students will strengthen communication skills, interpersonal relationships and enhance problem-solving skills,” said Vernetta Kosalka, Hospitality Management adjunct instructor. “The certificate will allow students to develop a portfolio that they can share with employers or prospective clients.”
You have free articles remaining.
The noncredit certificate offers specialized tracks in event planning, wedding planning and event design. Students are required to take four core classes, followed by two electives that vary upon specialization. There are more than a dozen different courses available, including topics such as floral artistry, financial management, creative thinking, logistics, trends, marketing and more.
Classes for the certificate begin in January. For more information or to register, visit mccneb.edu/eventplanning or call 531-MCC-2400.