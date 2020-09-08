College plans Cricut crafts class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new class utilizing Cricut machines will be offered soon at Northeast Community College in West Point.

Cricut Crafts (HOEC 5135/20F & CRN #60207) will meet Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6-9 p.m., at the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 102.

In this interactive class, Instructor Laci Fitch will teach participants how to use their Cricut machine. Students will learn how to use DesignSpace, while also creating a design for a shirt, apron, wood block, tile, travel mug, and more. They will be able to create something for themselves or use as a gift.

Participants who have a Cricut machine are asked to bring it and a laptop to the class. For those who don’t have the machine, they can learn what it can do.

In addition, participants should bring their own blank craft, weeding tools and a ruler and some design ideas sketched or written down. All other supplies will be provided and are included in the $40 cost of the class.

To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0