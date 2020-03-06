College plans digital photography classes

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer a series of classes on digital photography during March and April.

In the beginning-level class, Digital Photography I (ARTS 5105/20S & CRN #70117), to be held Thursday, March 19, participants will learn the basics of their digital camera such as the different controls and modes it has to offer as well as how to compose a good image. In addition, a discussion will focus on the different brands of cameras and various lens options. The class is the beginning of taking an individual from auto mode to full manual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Digital Photography II on Thursday, March 26, students will build on what they learned in week one by becoming familiar with other photography gear like memory cards and batteries. They will also learn about additional items, such as umbrellas, flashes, soft boxes and other gear.

In the final part of the series, Digital Photography III, on Thursday, April 2, participants will take what they’ve learned about ISO, aperture and shutter speed and move into full manual mode. They will practice what they have learned during a real photo shoot as the instructor guides them as they learn how to compose a good shot, work with lighting and take great photos in full manual mode.