College plans two QuickBooks classes

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer two QuickBooks classes next month.

QuickBooks – Level I (ACCT 5100/20S & CRN #70111) will meet Friday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus in West Point, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.

This course covers the basics of setting up a company, creating customers, receiving payments and making deposits into bank accounts. Students will work with and create vendors and paying bills. They will also create and edit a chart of accounts for a company, run reports and reconcile bank accounts.

QuickBooks – Level II (ACCT 5300/20S & CRN #70115) will be held Tuesday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the same location.

This course covers creating inventory, dealing with items and adjusting inventory counts on a continual basis. Students will learn about sales tax and sales tax groups, paying sales tax, running payroll and paying payroll liabilities. They will also create capital assets, utilize the loan manager and create an amortization schedule. Dealing with bad debt and creating journal entries will also be covered.

Cost of each class, with Diann Ballard the instructor, is $60. To register for either or both classes, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269. Pre-registration is required.