Two GED classes will be offered at the Metropolitan Community College Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St., this winter quarter beginning Dec. 2. The noncredit GED classes are free and offer instruction in basic skills and GED preparation.
Students can choose from two different class sessions. One will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., while the other session will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The GED classes are part of the MCC Adult Education program.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information or to register, visit mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-3000. Registration begins Nov. 4.