Columbia College dean's list
Columbia College dean's list

Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Lillian Ellis of Fremont, who attended online.

