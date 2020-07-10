Committee cancels prom and post-prom after discussion with local health department

The Fremont and Bergan Post Prom Committee has decided that Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School will not have prom and post-prom.
The committee announced the decision Thursday after discussions with Three Rivers Public Health Department. Both prom and post-prom were scheduled to take place on July 22.
Committee member Heather Gossett said the event would have been far too limited for it to have been enjoyable for students.
Although Three Rivers advised the committee that the dance could occur, Gossett said students would be separated into tables of eight and would only be able to dance around those tables.
Additionally, a hypnotist from Canada originally scheduled to perform during post-prom would have caused further concerns for the committee. Gossett said it would have been more expensive to fly the performer out from Canada and they would have been forced to self-quarantine after returning from the United States.
Gossett said the event was a Catch-22 and that the committee wanted to put safety at the forefront for prom, but that meant sacrificing the fun that many students remember about the dance.
“We had all just kind of said, you know, these kids are going to think that this is a joke,” she said. “You know, it would be like playing duck, duck, goose going around your own table.”
Gossett said the committee is still working on a way to give back to the students who missed out on prom. One way she plans on doing that is through bags distributed to students filled with gifts purchased with the money that would have gone toward prizes during post-prom.
“We’re just going to take the dollars that we would have been spending on some of those items and we’re going to try to come up with something that will be really cool that I think the kids will really appreciate a lot,” Gossett said.
Gossett said she knows there are both parents and students who are disappointed about the cancellation of prom and post-prom, but the decision was not made lightly.
“I know that there’s gonna be some that are really bummed,” she said. “I mean we wanted it for them really bad.”
