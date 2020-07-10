Committee cancels prom and post-prom after discussion with local health department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont and Bergan Post Prom Committee has decided that Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School will not have prom and post-prom.

The committee announced the decision Thursday after discussions with Three Rivers Public Health Department. Both prom and post-prom were scheduled to take place on July 22.

Committee member Heather Gossett said the event would have been far too limited for it to have been enjoyable for students.

Although Three Rivers advised the committee that the dance could occur, Gossett said students would be separated into tables of eight and would only be able to dance around those tables.

Additionally, a hypnotist from Canada originally scheduled to perform during post-prom would have caused further concerns for the committee. Gossett said it would have been more expensive to fly the performer out from Canada and they would have been forced to self-quarantine after returning from the United States.

Gossett said the event was a Catch-22 and that the committee wanted to put safety at the forefront for prom, but that meant sacrificing the fun that many students remember about the dance.