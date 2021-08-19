Committee working to promote bond issue

Chuck and Caryl Johannsen and Brett and Heidi Richmond are co-chairs of a newly formed Task Force for Kids Campaign committee.
The group is working to help inform the public on a forthcoming bond issue vote.
On Sept. 14, FPS is asking the Fremont community to vote on a no tax levy increase facilities improvement bond referendum totaling $123 million.
The plan includes:
* Rebuilding three elementary schools — Howard, Clarmar and Washington;
* Updating the high school, Milliken Park Elementary and the Lenihan facility;
*Creating an addition on the Johnson Crossing Academic Center, which serves fifth- and sixth-grade students; and Linden Elementary;
* Building a Career Technical Center for dual-credit technical training.
The purpose of the identified projects is to develop a safe learning environment conducive to current and future educational practices, while creating energy and operational savings.
Indoor air quality is a major point of emphasis in updating the district’s aging buildings.
The theme of the committee’s campaign is “3 Rs – Repair, Renovate, Renew,” which focuses on the work to be done and the impact it will have on students in the community.
Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty determined that the vote will take place through a mail-in election. Ballots will be mailed on Aug. 24 and are required to be returned to the Dodge County Clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 14.
Chuck Johannsen, campaign co-chair, explained the importance of the upcoming bond issue vote.
“We have a short window to educate the public with a lot of really good information that has been compiled over the last 18 months,” Johannsen said in a prepared statement.
The group previously reviewed volumes of information compiled by a team of professionals led by Cleve Reeves, managing partner of BVH Architects.
BVH has partnered with Morrissey Engineering on the proposed project, a continuation of a relationship which started with the successful 1999 bond issue and continued through the successful 2010 bond issue.
The campaign committee will be comprised of two sub-committees, one focused on fundraising and the other marketing and garnering favorable votes.
Sub-committee co-chairs are:
• Funding/Finance: Jennifer and Barry Benson, Audie and Lori Keaton;
• Marketing/Canvassing: Lisa and Tim Schulz, Betsy Flores, Chris and Jenny Estudillo, Adam and Jill Lamprecht.
Steve Pribnow will continue to serve as the treasurer for the group as he has for the previous two bond issues.
Presentations recently have been made to various groups including Kiwanis, Rotary, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tea Party.
Additional presentations are planned during the next several weeks.
A community forum is planned from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School.
Anyone interested in attending should park in the south parking lot and enter through the south doors.
“This will be a time for the public to receive information and ask questions related to the projects, financing, timelines,” said Caryl Johannsen, campaign co-chair.
Committee members said in the prepared statement they believe that as the city continues to grow in population and in its business and industrial base that the community must continually evaluate the needs for providing the best possible educational opportunities for students and their families.
“The projects outlined in this bond issue represent a giant leap forward for our students and the community,” said Brett Richmond, campaign co-chair.
Co-Chair Heidi Richmond encourages the public to attend presentations and forums.
“This is an important vote for the future of our community,” she said. “The task force is a group that is passionate about the positive outcomes that will result from passing this bond and we want to share what we have learned. We hope to have a lot of interest in both the forums and presentations so the scope of the projects are understood and voters have all their questions answered before mailing back ballots.”