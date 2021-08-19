Committee working to promote bond issue

Steve Pribnow will continue to serve as the treasurer for the group as he has for the previous two bond issues.

Presentations recently have been made to various groups including Kiwanis, Rotary, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tea Party.

Additional presentations are planned during the next several weeks.

A community forum is planned from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School.

Anyone interested in attending should park in the south parking lot and enter through the south doors.

“This will be a time for the public to receive information and ask questions related to the projects, financing, timelines,” said Caryl Johannsen, campaign co-chair.

Committee members said in the prepared statement they believe that as the city continues to grow in population and in its business and industrial base that the community must continually evaluate the needs for providing the best possible educational opportunities for students and their families.

“The projects outlined in this bond issue represent a giant leap forward for our students and the community,” said Brett Richmond, campaign co-chair.