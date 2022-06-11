Concordia University dean's list

Concordia University, Nebraska, recently named 240 students to its honors list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
The following area students were recognized:
Fremont: Lauren Baker, Monica McCown, Aubrey Rathke.
Hooper: Riley Hoetfelker of Hooper.
Wahoo: Trey Scheef.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
