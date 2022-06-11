 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concordia University dean's list

Education News

Concordia University, Nebraska, recently named 240 students to its honors list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Lauren Baker, Monica McCown, Aubrey Rathke.

Hooper: Riley Hoetfelker of Hooper.

Wahoo: Trey Scheef.

